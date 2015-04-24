Jeffrey Archer
Choir Boy, Criminals, and the Crown Jewels
Choir Boy, Criminals, and the Crown Jewels
The Past, Present, and Future of Thriller Villains with Meg Gardiner, Christopher Farnsworth and Bob Mayer
Present-Day Murders Echo a Tragedy From the Past: The Big Thrill Interviews Gary Braver
A New Prince of Horror: Twisting the Norms
The Heart of Horror: Richard Chizmar on BECOMING THE BOOGEYMAN
By ITW
By ITW
By ITW
By ITW
By ITW
By ITW
The Big Thrill Discusses MULTO with Cindy Fazzi His latest job is to catch the one that got away…three […]
Who is The Horoscope Writer? It’s not Bobby Frindley. He’s an ex-Olympic athlete who has fast-talked his way into […]
A law intended to end capital punishment. Prosecutors who seek the death penalty put their lives on the line […]
Recommended by Robyn Bonavita Petal Woznewski is not happy. She’s not happy with her life and even less so when […]
Forensic anthropologist Christine Prusik has a knack for solving the most unusual cases—and for bending the rules in the […]
After solving two murders in the “peaceful” town of Buttercup Bend, Cathy Carter needs a rest. She also needs […]
One homeless teenager inadvertently kicks off a real-life game of hide and seek, trapping opponents in a web of […]
School is back in session in Penns River, which means it’s football season in Western Pennsylvania. The Penns River […]